Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Decreased by Analyst

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Owens & Minor in a report released on Tuesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Larsen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE OMI opened at $14.11 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $902.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 16.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 113,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 74.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.