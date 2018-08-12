Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Amyris Inc Boosted by Analyst (AMRS)

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Amyris in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Driscoll now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amyris’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMRS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amyris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $383.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.11.

In other news, insider John Melo sold 22,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $147,766.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 748,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,281.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

