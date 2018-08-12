Q3 Asset Management Sells 559 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Q3 Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 6.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tlwm grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 73,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,634,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $180.52 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $140.18 and a fifty-two week high of $182.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a $0.3764 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.