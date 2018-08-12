Q3 Asset Management Purchases Shares of 47,963 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises 2.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Appleton Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 116,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 233,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,882,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,931,000 after purchasing an additional 119,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,134,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $53.32 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0818 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

