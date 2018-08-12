Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Cut by Piper Jaffray Companies (WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2018 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WWW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price objective on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wolverine World Wide to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.27.

WWW opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 38,010 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,230,763.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

