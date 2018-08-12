Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Mammoth Energy Services Inc Reduced by Imperial Capital (TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Mammoth Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Imperial Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.17). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Mammoth Energy Services’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 266,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $10,111,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 14.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 285.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 343.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.