Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Lowered by Analyst

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Kinsale Capital Group opened at $58.94 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.20.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $56,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,282.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $170,890 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $24,088,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,207,000 after acquiring an additional 321,668 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 132,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 110,029 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

