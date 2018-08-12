Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Heska Corp Decreased by Analyst (HSKA)

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Heska in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Heska’s FY2018 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. Heska had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.67%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Heska from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.18 million, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.76. Heska has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $111.34.

In related news, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $505,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,211.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,523. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

