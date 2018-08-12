Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Achaogen Inc Issued By William Blair (AKAO)

Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Achaogen in a report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst Y. Xu now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.95). William Blair also issued estimates for Achaogen’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($3.22) EPS.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.19). Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 146.50% and a negative net margin of 2,286.21%. The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million.

AKAO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achaogen in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Achaogen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Achaogen in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAO opened at $6.21 on Friday. Achaogen has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $293.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Achaogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achaogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achaogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Achaogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Achaogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

