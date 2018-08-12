Q2 (QTWO) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Q2 to $67.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Q2 remained flat at $$60.50 during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 237,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,846. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Q2 has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $64.25.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.34 million. research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 60,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $3,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 95,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Maples sold 47,099 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $2,702,069.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,806.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,096 shares of company stock valued at $16,102,186. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,912,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 18.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,462,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after purchasing an additional 385,863 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,720,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 18.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,971,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,477,000 after purchasing an additional 308,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 352.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 295,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

