Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. (SAP) Reduced by Desjardins

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saputo in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst K. Howlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Saputo and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.14.

Saputo opened at C$40.54 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Saputo has a 52-week low of C$39.08 and a 52-week high of C$47.59.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.07). Saputo had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

In other news, Director Paul Corney sold 714 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.42, for a total value of C$31,001.88. Also, insider Louise St-Jean sold 1,300 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.52, for a total transaction of C$56,576.00. Insiders sold 19,574 shares of company stock valued at $846,198 in the last quarter.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

