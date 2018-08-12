Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Lifted by DA Davidson

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

BR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions opened at $129.37 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $131.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Gokey sold 45,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $5,213,581.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,913,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $1,858,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,946.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,727 shares of company stock valued at $17,276,379 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,110,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,839,000 after buying an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,067,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 387.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 383,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,175,000 after buying an additional 305,061 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 571,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,823,000 after buying an additional 257,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,707,000 after buying an additional 168,501 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

