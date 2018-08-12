Pulse Achieves Market Cap of $65,141.00 (PULSE)

Pulse (CURRENCY:PULSE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Pulse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Pulse has a total market capitalization of $65,141.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pulse has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PULSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2015. Pulse’s total supply is 14,298,972 coins. The official website for Pulse is pulseproject.pw . Pulse’s official Twitter account is @PulseCrypto

Pulse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

