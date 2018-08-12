Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 6,143 Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,827.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 544,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 563.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 252,132 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 143,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Laredo Petroleum opened at $8.46 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 51.05%. The business had revenue of $351.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Williams Capital set a $11.00 price target on Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

