Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (INT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 23.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 195.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,864 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth $3,788,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 191.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In related news, Director Jorge L. Benitez purchased 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,553.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of World Fuel Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of World Fuel Services opened at $26.47 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $37.01.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. World Fuel Services had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.