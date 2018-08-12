Prudential’s (PRU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 2,275 ($29.45) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($24.58) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,899 ($24.58)) on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, May 14th. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.51) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 2,250 ($29.13) to GBX 2,275 ($29.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Prudential to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,186 ($28.30) to GBX 2,081 ($26.94) in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,162.18 ($27.99).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,797.50 ($23.27) on Thursday. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 1,612.14 ($20.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,992.50 ($25.79).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.67 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

