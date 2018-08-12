ProximaX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.24 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2.24 million worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProximaX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000359 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008466 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00291274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00184886 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000144 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

