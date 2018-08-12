Provident Financial Services (PFS) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Headlines about Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Provident Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.5880844887381 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have commented on PFS. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of PFS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 111,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $29.12.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $88.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.99 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, Director Carlos Hernandez sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Dunigan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $25,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at $125,563.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $73,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

