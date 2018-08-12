Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $49,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 4,395.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFPT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.68.

PFPT stock opened at $117.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $130.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total value of $4,710,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,469.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $6,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,550.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,711 shares of company stock worth $24,788,952. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.