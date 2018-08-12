ProMetic Life Sciences (PLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.29 million for the quarter. ProMetic Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 73.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.83%.

ProMetic Life Sciences opened at C$0.68 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ProMetic Life Sciences has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$1.80.

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops bioseparations, plasma-derived therapeutics, and small-molecule therapeutic products. It operates through three segments: Small-Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma-Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparation Technologies. The company offers its technology platform for purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics, and elimination of pathogens; and develops small molecule therapeutic products targeting unmet medical needs in the fields of fibrosis, inflammation, autoimmune diseases, oncology, and nephropathies.

