Project Pai (PAI) Trading 37.5% Lower Over Last Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $7.63 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00006236 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, LBank, Huobi and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015847 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008465 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00292019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00185281 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai’s launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,660,363,531 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Bitfinex, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

