Progressive Corp (PGR) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Basch sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $665,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,307.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $762,804.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,103 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,025. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Progressive opened at $62.44 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Progressive Corp has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $64.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Progressive had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Progressive to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

