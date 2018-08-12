Progress Software Co. (PRGS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 243,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Progress Software opened at $38.64 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploy mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following business segments: OpenEdge Business; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge Business segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

