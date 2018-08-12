Professional Planning Increases Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Professional Planning boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 10.2% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Visa to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.61.

Visa opened at $139.73 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $143.14. The company has a market capitalization of $286.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

