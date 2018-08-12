Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (DEO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Diageo were worth $18,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 12,637.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 334,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 332,108 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $43,385,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Diageo by 23.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,086,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,129,000 after purchasing an additional 205,820 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $16,529,000. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. ValuEngine lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Macquarie raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Diageo opened at $142.60 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $128.81 and a 12 month high of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $2.1297 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

