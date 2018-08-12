Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 780,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 112,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,193,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CORT. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In related news, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $145,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $379,760 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 68.32% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.