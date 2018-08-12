PriceSmart (PSMT) vs. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (WMMVY) Head-To-Head Survey

PriceSmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) and Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PriceSmart and Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PriceSmart $3.00 billion 0.84 $90.72 million $2.98 27.77 Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V $30.18 billion 1.56 $2.11 billion $0.98 27.49

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has higher revenue and earnings than PriceSmart. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PriceSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PriceSmart pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. PriceSmart pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PriceSmart and Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PriceSmart 0 3 2 0 2.40 Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V 0 1 0 0 2.00

PriceSmart presently has a consensus price target of $90.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.16%. Given PriceSmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PriceSmart is more favorable than Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of PriceSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of PriceSmart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PriceSmart and Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PriceSmart 2.41% 12.01% 7.26% Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V 7.01% 23.53% 12.27%

Summary

PriceSmart beats Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of May 7, 2017, it operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands. PriceSmart, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,820 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 270 Walmart hypermarkets, 94 Superama supermarkets, 162 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores, and 10 Medimart pharmacies. The company also operates 522 Despensa Familiar and Palí discount stores; 94 Paiz, La Despensa de Don Juan, La Unión, and Más x Menos supermarkets; 133 Bodegas, Maxi Bodega, and Maxi Palí stores; and 29 Walmart hypermarkets in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. In addition, it imports and sells goods; develops properties; and manages real estate companies. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Walmart Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.