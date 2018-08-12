Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (PBH) Holdings Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Prestige Brands were worth $84,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Prestige Brands by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Prestige Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Prestige Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Prestige Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

Get Prestige Brands alerts:

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Prestige Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut Prestige Brands to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price objective on Prestige Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, SVP Jean A. Boyko sold 20,528 shares of Prestige Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $757,688.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Brands opened at $37.43 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.70 million. Prestige Brands had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Brands Profile

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.