PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.12. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $722.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,048,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after purchasing an additional 106,456 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRAH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.42. 764,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,321. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $73.23 and a 12-month high of $108.02. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

