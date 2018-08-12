Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Juniper Networks (JNPR) Share Price

Media coverage about Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has trended positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Juniper Networks earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the network equipment provider an impact score of 48.0522200116731 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Shares of Juniper Networks opened at $26.89 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,300 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 6,243 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $168,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,543 shares of company stock valued at $734,721. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

