Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Power Integrations (POWI) Share Price

Media stories about Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Power Integrations earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.6629089220234 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. ValuEngine lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of Power Integrations opened at $72.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $60.55 and a 52-week high of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $109.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $256,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $254,474.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,027.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,600 shares of company stock worth $1,921,075. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.