Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tecogen (TGEN) Stock Price

News headlines about Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) have trended positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tecogen earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 47.0048469881877 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Tecogen traded up $0.17, hitting $3.50, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 17,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,014. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 million. Tecogen had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.07%. equities analysts forecast that Tecogen will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tecogen in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

