Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mattersight (MATR) Stock Price

Media coverage about Mattersight (NASDAQ:MATR) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mattersight earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.5482507783674 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MATR. ValuEngine raised Mattersight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Mattersight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.70 to $3.32 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Mattersight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.04.

Shares of Mattersight stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 67,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,502. Mattersight has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.63.

Mattersight (NASDAQ:MATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.

About Mattersight

Mattersight Corporation provides behavioral analytics services in the United States. The company provides predictive behavioral routing and workstyle, performance management, quality assurance, predictive analytics, and marketing managed services. It serves companies in the healthcare, insurance, financial service, technology, telecommunication, cable, utility, education, hospitality, and government industries.

