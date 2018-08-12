Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Stock Price

Media headlines about Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Inspired Entertainment earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2913258937801 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Inspired Entertainment traded up $0.25, reaching $7.60, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 15,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,068. The company has a market capitalization of $157.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.35. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -22.27.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Service Based Gaming (SBG) and Virtual Sports. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of products and services through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

