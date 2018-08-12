Porsche Automobil (PAH3) PT Set at €70.00 by Nord/LB

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) received a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAH3. Societe Generale set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Independent Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Porsche Automobil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.51 ($95.95).

Porsche Automobil opened at €55.42 ($64.44) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of €47.28 ($54.98) and a 1-year high of €80.14 ($93.19).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

