Porsche Automobil (PAH3) PT Set at €70.00 by Nord/LB

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2018 // No Comments

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) received a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAH3. Societe Generale set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Independent Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Porsche Automobil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.51 ($95.95).

Porsche Automobil opened at €55.42 ($64.44) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of €47.28 ($54.98) and a 1-year high of €80.14 ($93.19).

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Analyst Recommendations for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply