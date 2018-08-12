Polen Capital Management LLC Has $355.28 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class A comprises about 2.5% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $355,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A stock opened at $1,252.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $880.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $918.60 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,170.00 price target (up from $1,050.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.51.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

