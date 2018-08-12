Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,632,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 30.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 42.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 12.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert Paul Mack sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $95,638.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,090.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $1,885,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,012 shares of company stock valued at $35,932,249. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $107.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.53 and a 52 week high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens set a $99.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.