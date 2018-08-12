Playkey Price Hits $0.19 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Playkey has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $26,232.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. In the last week, Playkey has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015821 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00295042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00184842 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,631,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

