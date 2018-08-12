Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Holdings Trimmed by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,296 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Platform Specialty Products were worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAH. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the first quarter worth about $133,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the first quarter worth about $155,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAH opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 3.17. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.27 million. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. Platform Specialty Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John David Tolbert bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 9,968,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $120,616,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Platform Specialty Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

