Planet Fitness (PLNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLNT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of PLNT opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.68. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.81%. The business had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 39,100 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $1,958,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 438,446 shares of company stock valued at $20,255,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 47.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

