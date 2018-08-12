Plains GP (PAGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.87

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 105617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. TheStreet raised Plains GP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $29.00 price target on Plains GP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $34,685,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,272,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,681 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Plains GP by 707.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,198,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,211 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,119,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Plains GP by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,898,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

