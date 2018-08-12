Pivotal Software (PVTL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

PVTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Pivotal Software in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pivotal Software in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pivotal Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pivotal Software in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pivotal Software from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pivotal Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Shares of Pivotal Software traded down $0.33, hitting $23.45, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,046. Pivotal Software has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the second quarter valued at about $45,355,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the second quarter valued at about $40,940,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the second quarter valued at about $572,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the second quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the second quarter valued at about $260,000.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

