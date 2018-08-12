Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Flushing Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.50 price objective on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $717.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 63.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 49,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,135,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 619,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,190,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,089,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,300 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $87,318.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,126.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,000 shares of company stock worth $25,273 over the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

