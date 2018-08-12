Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Holdings Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital opened at $81.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $73.41 and a 52 week high of $92.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $974.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.59 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Schiavoni sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $753,376.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

