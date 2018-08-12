Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,023,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 72.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,516,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,117 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,602.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,887 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,726,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,873,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $44,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,514.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Howard Weil reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on CMS Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CMS Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “$47.86” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.06. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

