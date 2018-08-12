Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Sells 29,093 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,093 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Lincoln National by 38.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Lincoln National opened at $64.66 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $61.18 and a 52 week high of $86.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.08). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

