Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Invests $170,000 in MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 80.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $207,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $275,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $100,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $49,039.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,336 shares in the company, valued at $443,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,709 shares of company stock worth $329,364. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of MGM Resorts International opened at $28.86 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.38. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

