Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,702 Cohu, Inc. (COHU)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 44.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $201,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $205,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 3,703.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Cohu opened at $26.17 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $759.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Cohu’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $69,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fellenberg Ian Von sold 22,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $539,685.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

