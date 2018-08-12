Phoenix New Media (FENG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Phoenix New Media opened at $4.43 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $302.39 million, a P/E ratio of 418.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

