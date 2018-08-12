Pfizer (PFE) Given a $45.00 Price Target by Morningstar Analysts

Morningstar set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a $37.66 rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.05.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.93. 17,205,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,908,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $244.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 25,642 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,013,115.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,462.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,076,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 775,239 shares of company stock worth $29,518,583. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 253,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after buying an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 461,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after buying an additional 39,202 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 644,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after buying an additional 211,770 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,131,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 708,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.